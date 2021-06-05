PSG try to snatch Wijnaldum According to ESPN, PSG have made a late move to ...

Kluivert a target for Marseill... According to L'Equipe, Marseille are interested in signing AS Roma ...

De Graafchap hoping for Huntel... De Graafschap are hoping to lure Klaas Jan Huntelaar back ...

Napoli interested in Schuurs After impressing at the U21 European Championships, Ajax defender Perr ...

Everton eye move for Dumfries According to Voetbal International, Everton are interested in signing PSV ...

Huntelaar departs Schalke 04 Klaas Jan Huntelaar has left Schalke 04 after their relegation. ...

Feyenoord confirm the signing ... Feyenoord have confirmed the signing of midfielder Guus Til on ...