Netherlands face Georgia in Enschede on Sunday in their final pre-Euro 2020 Warm-up game. Kick-off is at 17.00 BST.
With the first Euro 2020 game against Ukraine creeping ever closer, there is criticism surrounding the Netherlands camp after their poor showing in the 2-2 draw against Scotland on Wednesday.
Oranje started in a 5-3-2 and were poor throughout the match, creating very little. A 90th minute Memphis Depay free-kick was needed to snatch a draw against a Scottish side that deserved to win.
Frank de Boer is sticking to his guns though and has confirmed that he will once again use the formation against Georgia and indicated it is how they will play against Ukraine too.
The Georgian national team failed to qualify for the European Championships after finishing fourth in a group containing Switzerland, Denmark and the Republic of Ireland. However, results have improved recently and they gave Sweden and Spain tough matches in the World Cup qualifiers, while drawing with Greece.
Team News
Matthijs de Ligt is set to miss the game after suffering a groin injury in training. It is not serious and De Boer will rest the defender as a precaution.
De Boer may decide to tweak his starting formation after the poor performance against Scotland. Daley Blind, Quincy Promes, and Luuk de Jong could come into the line-up.
Cody Gakpo will be hoping to make his Netherlands debut from the bench.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Stekelenburg, Promes, Wijndal, Timber, De Vrij, Blind, De Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum, L. De Jong, Memphis
Georgia will be without Solomon Kvirkvelia after he was shown a red card in the 2-1 win over Romania in midweek.
Possible Georgia line-up: Loria; Kakabadze, Kashia, Khocholava, Giorbelidze; Shengelia, Kvekveskiri, Daushvili, Aburjania, Lobzhanidze; Zivzivadze
Odds
Netherlands 2/11 Draw 11/2 Georgia 14/1
Do or die for the 5-3-2?
Netherlands were awful against Scotland on Wednesday and the fact that De Boer is picking the same formation will be a worry for Oranje fans as the tournament gets closer and closer.
Georgia are not a side that Netherlands should need five defenders against so it remains to be seen whether Oranje can adapt the formation to show more going forward.
If Netherlands are poor again then the pressure will be huge on De Boer to scrap the idea and return to a 4-3-3 against Ukraine next weekend.