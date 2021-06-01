Ouwejan joins Schalke 04 Thomas Ouwejan has extended his contract with AZ Alkmaar and ...

De Ligt not interested in Barc... Matthijs de Ligt is not thinking about a move to ...

Atalanta interested in Schoute... According to reports in Italy, Atalanta Bergamo are interested in ...

Memphis: Barcelona move not de... Ronald Koeman's situation with Barcelona has no influence on Memphis ...

Grim named Willem II head coac... Willem II have named Fred Grim as their new head ...

Ajax open to selling seven pla... According to De Telegraaf, seven players are on their way ...

Wolfsburg set their sights on ... According to Algemeen Dagblad, Wolfsburg are hoping to sign Feyenoord ...