After their excellent win in Italy last week, AZ Alkmaar hosts Lazio in the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie.
AZ fell behind in Rome last week, but goals from Vangelis Pavlidis and Milos Kerkez sealed a fantastic win for Pascal Jansen’s side.
AZ will now look to finish the job when the two sides clash at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday. AZs U19’s showed the senior’s how to do it with their 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday.
In the Eredivisie at the weekend, AZ saw off Groningen 1-0 while Lazio were held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna.
Team News
Sam Beukema made his return from injury at the weekend to boost AZ’s defensive options, while Yuki Sugawara is back from suspension.
Dani de Wit, Riechedly Bazoer, Zinho Vanheusden and Bruno Martins Indi are all still out for the Dutch side.
Possible AZ line-up: Ryan, Sugawara, Kerkez, Goes, Hatzidiakos, Clasie, Reijnders, Mijnans, Karlsson, Odgaard, Pavlidis
Ciro Immobile missed the first leg and he is still expected to be out for the second which is a big blow for the Italians.
Possible Lazio line-up: Maximiano; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Alberto; Pedro, Anderson, Zaccagni
Odds
AZ Alkmaar 19/10 Draw 23/10 Lazio 29/20
Can AZ book their place in the quarter-finals?
AZ were excellent last week in Italy and they have a wonderful chance of progressing on Thursday.
Jansen’s side are dependable at the back despite missing some key defenders and they will be looking to keep Lazio out. Keeping it tight and not giving Lazio any early hope will be key with Pavlidis and Karlsson looking to make the difference at the other end of the pitch.
If AZ do progress then they will fear nobody in a competition that looks very open.