AZ Alkmaar rounds off their Europa Conference League group with a home clash with Randers. The kick-off is at 17.45.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
AZ Alkmaar has won three and drawn two of their matches so far which has seen them seal the top spot and a place in the next round.
Pascal Jansen’s side now rounds off the group stage with a home clash against Randers, who are still fighting for the second spot. AZ has little to fight for but pride and coefficient points.
AZ goes into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend which has moved them up to eighth in the Eredivisie. Randers lost 2-0 at home to AB in the Danish league at the weekend and they are fifth.
The reverse fixture in Denmark finished 2-2.
Team News
AZ faces Ajax at the weekend, so Jansen needs to decide whether he rests some players with there being little to play for on Thursday evening.
There are no fresh injuries for Jansen, who could bring Sam Beukema into the starting line-up.
Possible AZ line-up: Vindahl, Sugawara, Wijndal, Hatzidiakos, Beukema, Reijnders, Clasie, De Wit, Aboukhlal, Gudmundsson, Pavlidis
Stephen Odey is suspended for Randers, while Simon Graves and Joel Kabongo are doubts. Former Groningen midfielder Simon Tibbling should feature from the start.
Possible Randers line-up: Carlgren; Kallesoe, Piesinger, Marxen, Kopplin; Tibbling, Lauenborg, Johnsen, Bundgaard; Kamara, Egho
Odds
AZ 6/5 Draw 27/10 Randers 21/10
A positive group for AZ comes to an end
It has been a professional job by AZ Alkmaar who have been by far the superior team in the group and they can round it off with another victory on Thursday.
Jansen can give some young players a chance to excel and prove themselves, but Randers are a side to be wary off, especially as they are still fighting for second spot.
It will be a close game but AZ could add some more points to the Dutch coefficient with a victory.