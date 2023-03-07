AZ Alkmaar have sealed a fantastic 2-1 victory over Lazio in Rome on Tuesday in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last 16 tie.
Wouter Goes and Sven Mijnans both made their European debuts for AZ Alkmaar, who were still without a number of key defenders through injury.
Lazio made a strong start with Sergej Milinković-Savić firing just wide and in the 15th minute, Pedro slotted in a cross to make it 1-0.
AZ grew into the game and Mijnans struck the post before Vangelis Pavlidis did equalise in the 40th minute. The Greek forward got ahead of his man to turn in a Jesper Karlsson cross.
Milinković-Savić hit the crossbar just before the break and the midfielder tested Mathew Ryan just before the hour mark with a strike from the edge of the box.
In the 62nd minute, AZ stunned the hosts as Milos Kerkez combined with Karlsson before slotting the ball into the net. Karlsson was then denied by Manuel Lazzari as AZ threatened a third.
Felipe Anderson missed a big chance to equalise for Lazio and AZ managed to hold on to the lead despite a late offensive. Pascal Jansen decided to hand talented striker Mexx Meerdink his first team debut before AZ sealed a massive win.
The second leg takes place in the AFAS Stadion next week and AZ know avoiding defeat will take them into the quarter-finals.