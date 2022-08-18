AZ Alkmaar are almost certain of a place in the Europa Conference League group stages after they eased to a 4-0 win over Gil Vicente on Thursday.
AZ initially struggled to break through the Portuguese side’s defence but in the 24th minute, Dani de Wit headed in a Milos Kerkez cross.
After the opener, AZ were comfortable but a second goal did not come until the 78th minute when substitute Mayckel Lahdo turned the ball in from close range after defender Ferrugem had diverted it onto the post.
Vangelis Pavlidis then netted a third with a placed strike before Mees de Wit got his first AZ goal to make it 4-0 before the end.
AZ will look to finish the job in Portugal next week and seal a victory that will also be big for the Dutch coefficient.