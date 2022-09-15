AZ Alkmaar made it two wins from two in the Europa Conference League after a 4-1 victory over Vaduz.
AZ boss Pascal Jansen gave a first start to young striker Yusuf Barasi and the youngster opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a deflected strike.
Vaduz, who play their games in the second level of Switzerland, drew level almost immediately as Anthony Goelzer found the net.
AZ controlled the game but they could not find the net for the rest of the first half with Tijjani Reijnders putting a good chance wide. Early in the second half, Barasi also wasted a good chance to make it 2-1.
In the 61st minute, Vaduz goalkeeper Benjamin Büchel was given a straight red card for a foul on Jens Odgaard just outside the box.
AZ pushed and eventually in the 81st minute, Sam Beukema made it 2-1 with a header. In the 91st minute, Yukinari Sugawara made it 3-1 before Dani de Wit added a fourth just before the end.
AZ now have two wins from two in the Europa Conference League and they sit top of the group.