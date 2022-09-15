Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Tavsan dreams of playing for N... Elayis Tavsan has set his sights on playing for the ...

Erik Pieters joins West Brom Experienced Dutch left-back Erik Pieters has joined West Bromwich Albion ...

Feyenoord ease to win in Rotte... Feyenoord secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over rivals Sparta Rotterdam ...

Ugalde earns Twente a point at... The clash between AZ Alkmaar and FC Twente in the ...

Groningen come away from Cambu... Tomas Suslov scored the only goal of the game as ...