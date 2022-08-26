The draw for the group stage of the Europa Conference League took place on Friday with AZ Alkmaar among the top seeds.
After seeing off Portuguese side Gil Vicente on Thursday, AZ Alkmaar were in pot one for Friday’s draw, so avoided any of the other top seeded sides such as OGC Nice or Fiorentina.
First into the group with AZ was Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, who dropped down from the Europa League after losing to Olympiakos. FC Vaduz of Liechtenstein, who play in the Swiss second division, were also added to the group.
The final place was taken by the Ukrainian side Dnipro-1, who make their debut in Europe. They played their qualifying games in Slovakia due to the war in their home nation.
The group stage clashes get underway on the 8th of September.