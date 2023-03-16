AZ Alkmaar defeated Lazio 2-1 on Thursday and 4-2 on aggregate to progress into the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals.
AZ named the same eleven that came away from Rome last week with a 2-1 victory, while Lazio rested some key players such as Pedro and Luis Alberto.
After 21 minutes, Felipe Anderson fired Lazio in front but AZ quickly responded with Jesper Karlsson firing an excellent strike past Ivan Provedel.
Karlsson then had an effort saved by Provedel before Tijjani Reijnders hit the post. In the 62nd minute, Vangelis Pavlidis did make it 2-1 for AZ after a wonderful team move.
AZ then had further chances before the end with Sven Mijnans denied, while Reijnders and Odgaard both hit the woodwork. Lazio threatened little and AZ safely made it through to the last eight.