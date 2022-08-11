AZ Alkmaar has eased into the Europa Conference League playoffs after a simple 7-0 victory over Dundee United.
Dundee United went into the second leg 1-0 up and AZ got off to a sloppy start in the second leg. Hobie Verhulst had to make a great save to stop the Scottish side going ahead.
Then in the 21st minute, Milos Kerkez played the ball across the box to Vangelis Pavlidis to net from close range. Ten minutes later, Tijjani Reijnders found the bottom corner with a low strike from distance to make it 2-0.
The floodgates then opened as Pavlidis quickly headed in a third before Reijnders netted his second with a strike inside the box. The fifth goal came just before the break and it was the pick of the bunch as Hakon Evjen fired an unstoppable strike into the top corner.
A minute into the second half, Dani de Wit added a sixth and that led to an exodus from the Dundee United fans in the stadium. Substitute Mayckel Lahdo added the seventh before AZ handed a debut to Riechedly Bazoer.
AZ progresses to the next round and they will face Portuguese side Gil Vicente.