AZ Alkmaar has sealed their place in the next round of the Europa Conference League with a 2-1 win over Vaduz.
AZ went into the game on a three-game losing streak and the confidence was clearly missing in the first half as the Dutch side failed to impress in the early stages.
Milos Kerkez did half the ball in the net for the visitors but Scottish referee Donald Robertson saw a foul by the Hungarian and disallowed the goal. Before the break, Dani de Wit and Jens Odgaard both went close but there were no goals.
Five minutes into the second half, Kerkez did find the net for AZ after a fine run before substitute Myron van Brederode added a second with a strike off the underside of the crossbar.
Straight after Van Brederode’s strike, Vaduz pulled one back with Nicolas Hasler capitalising on a poor ball from Riechedly Bazoer. He raced up the pitch and fired past Hobie Verhulst.
AZ saw out the victory and they now progress to the next round. They could seal top spot with Dnipro -1 fail to win later on Thursday.