For only the second time this season, AZ Alkmaar have tasted defeat as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.
Pascal Jansen decided to make some changes for the clash as Riechedly Bazoer and Jesper Karlsson started, while Dani de Wit was the striker. Jens Odgaard and Myron van Brederode started on the bench.
De Wit hit the crossbar in the seventh minute as AZ began brightly. De Wit then nearly set up Bazoer to net, with the hosts just escaping an own goal as well.
Out of nowhere, Apollon Limassol took the lead in the 32nd minute with Valentin Robberge getting in behind Dani de Wit to net at the back post.
AZ were poor in the second half and they barely created any chances except a De Wit effort which was saved just before the end.
AZ lose for the first time since their 1-0 loss to Dundee United at the start of the season but they remain top of the group and in pole position to reach the next round.