FC Twente lost the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff 2-1 against Fiorentina in Florence.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The home side began strongly and they had the lead after only two minutes with Nicolás González heading in a cross from Cristiano Biraghi.
Fiorentina seemed to have too much quality for the Tukkers, despite making six changes to the side that won their opening Serie A tie at the weekend, and it was not a surprise when Arthur Cabral slid in a second after half an hour.
Lars Unnerstall prevented Cabral from making it 3-0 before the break and Jans decided to make a double change with Vaclav Cerny and Mees Hilgers coming on.
Twente pulled one back in the 62nd minute when Cerny was put through on goal and he kept his cool to finish. Fiorentina wanted it ruled out for offside but their protests were met with deaf ears from the officials.
Twente did not come close to an equaliser but they managed to hold onto the result and they still have a chance of progression in Enschede next week.