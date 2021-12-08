Feyenoord rounds off their Europa Conference League group stage with a home clash against Maccabi Haifa on Thursday. The kick-off is at 20.00.
Feyenoord has already sealed their spot in the knockout stages and they will top the group regardless of what happens in De Kuip on Thursday evening.
It has been an impressive campaign from Arne Slot’s side, who round off the group at home to Maccabi Haifa on Thursday. The Israeli side are bottom of the table and out of the competition.
Feyenoord warmed up for the clash with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard at the weekend, which keeps them second in the Israeli league. Maccabi Haifa defeated Hapoel Nof HaGalil 4-0 and they sit second in the Israeli league.
Team News
Guus Til is suspended after he received a red card in the game with Slavia Prague, while Arne Slot may decide to rest a number of players.
Orkun Kokcu, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Gernot Trauner will all not play the game.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Bijlow; Pedersen, Geertruida, Senesi, Hendriks; Aursnes, Diemers; Teixeira, Bannis, Nelson; Dessers
Former Groningen midfielder Tjarron Chery is suspended for the game, while Neta Lavi is a doubt.
Possible Maccabi Haifa line-up: Cohen, Meir, Goldberg, Planic, Menahem; Ashkenazi, Rodríguez; Haziza, Meir, David; Donyoh
Good chance for Feyenoord’s youngsters to impress
Feyenoord is comfortably through and the game on Thursday gives Slot a chance to give some players a chance to impress.
Ramon Hendriks, Nouafal Bannis, and Reiss Nelson will all be looking to take their chance and prove they can play a bigger role in the Eredivisie.
Neither side have anything to play for but Feyenoord can add some more precious points to the Dutch coefficient.