FC Twente travels to Florence for the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff with Fiorentina on Thursday. The kick-off is at 20.00.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
FC Twente eased into the playoff round after seeing off Serbian side FK Cukaricki 7-2 on aggregate and it has been a very positive start for Ron Jans side as they have also won both of their opening two league games.
The Tukkers are hoping to extend their European campaign as far as possible and standing between them and a place in the group stages is Italian side Fiorentina.
The Viola finished seventh in Serie A last season and they begun their league campaign at the weekend with a 3-2 win over Cremonese.
Team News
Jans is without Wout Brama, who remains out injured, while Ramiz Zerrouki is a big doubt after limping off injured at the weekend.
The Twente boss has a selection headache on the wings with Virgil Misidjan and Christos Tzolis battling for the spot on the left. The on-loan Greek forward may just get the nod this time around.
Possible Twente line-up: Unnerstall, Brenet, Smal, Pleguezuelo, Propper, Sadilek, Kjolo, Vlap, Rots, Tzolis, Van Wolfswinkel
Former Feyenoord midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is set to start but Twente are not set to face striker Luka Jovic, who will be rested from the start.
Possible Fiorentina line-up: Gollini, Dodo, Biraghi, Quarta, Milenkovic, Amrabat, Maleh, Bonaventura, Kouame, Gonzalez, Cabral
Odds
Fiorentina 53/100 Draw 11/4 Twente 19/4
A tough test for confident Twente
FC Twente have had an excellent start to the season but they will come up against a big test in Florence against a strong Fiorentina side.
Yes, the Italians may rest some players but they still go into the game as strong favourites and Twente will need to be at their absolute best to get anything from the tie.
Van Wolfswinkel will always pose a threat up front but the loss of Zerrouki in midfield is a big blow. The Tukkers will be at least hoping to take the tie back to Enschede with at the most a one goal disadvantage.