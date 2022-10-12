AZ Alkmaar are in Cyprus on Thursday and can book their place in the next round of the Europa Conference League against Apollon Limassol.
AZ currently have nine points out of nine in the group and can book their spot in the next round if they beat Apollon Limassol.
Last week, the Cypriot side, who are bottom of the group, gave AZ a tough test in Alkmaar but the Dutch side eventually won 3-2.
Pascal Jansen’s side remain unbeaten this season and they are still top of the Eredivisie table after they beat Utrecht 2-1 at the weekend. Apollon Limassol returned to winning ways at the weekend, recording a 1-0 victory over Anorthosis.
Team News
AZ have traveled to Cyprus without Vangelis Pavlidis, Hakon Evjen, Bruno Martins Indi and Zinho Vanheusden, who are all injured.
The Dutch side are also being cautious with Jesper Karlsson, who did not start at the weekend and he will probably be among the substitutes again.
Possible AZ line-up: Verhulst, Hatzidiakos, Kerkez, Beukema, Dekker, Reijnders, Clasie, De Wit, Van Brederode, Sugawara, Odgaard
Bagaliy Dagbo is out for the hosts, but other than that they have a full squad to choose from. Patrick Joosten will be hoping to start after the former Utrecht winger netted last week.
Possible Apollon Limassol line-up: Jovanovic, Mavrias, Khammas, Jovanovic, Roderge, Coll, Recio, Va, Joosten, Pittas, Henty
Odds
Apollon Limassol 15/4 Draw 13/5 AZ Alkmaar 4/5
AZ Alkmaar to keep their good form going?
AZ are unstoppable this season and it is only a question of when not if they book their place in the next round.
A win on Thursday would do the job and give Jansen a chance to rest some players in the matches left in the group.
Apollon Limassol proved last week that they could be a tough test but AZ have the quality to leave Cyprus with another three points.
It has been a great start to the campaign for Jansen and he will be looking to keep the good feeling going as long as possible.