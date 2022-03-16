Vitesse Arnhem faces an uphill task to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Rome against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma on Thursday. Kick off in Italy is 20.00
Vitesse put in a very brave performance last week in Arnhem but they could not take their chances and Roma punished them. Only a win in Rome will now be enough to put Vitesse into the net round.
Thomas Letsch decided to rest a number of key players at the weekend and they managed a 0-0 draw at Heracles Almelo.
Opponents, AS Roma, could only manage a 1-1 draw at Udinese at the weekend which dented their slim hopes of a top-four finish.
Team News
Thomas Letsch will likely bring Lois Openda, Danilho Doekhi and Riechedly Bazoer into the starting line-up. Matus Bero and Tomas Hajek are ill, while Dominik Oroz is suspended.
Possible Vitesse line-up: Schubert, Dasa, Wittek, Bazoer, Doekhi, Rasmussen, Tronstad, Domgjoni, Frederiksen, Openda, Grbic
AS Roma will be without the suspended Sergio Oliviera after he was sent off last week. Rick Karsdorp will be hoping to start having been on the bench for the beginning of the first-leg.
Possible AS Roma line-up: Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; , Veretout, Cristante, Vina; Mkhitaryan; Zaniolo, Abraham
Odds
AS Roma 53/100 Draw 10/3 Vitesse 5/1
Can Vitesse stun AS Roma?
It has been an excellent European campaign so far for Vitesse and they have surpassed expectations but the away tie in Rome on Thursday is likely to be the end of the run.
Last week, the Dutch side played some lovely stuff but they could not take their chances and it feels like that was a missed opportunity. A win in Italy is unlikely for Vitesse, who have not been in the best of form domestically recently.
You cannot write this Vitesse side off but it would be a big shock if AS Roma do not progress.