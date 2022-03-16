AZ Alkmaar needs to overturn a first-leg 2-1 defeat against Bodø/Glimt if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League. The Kick-off in Alkmaar is at 17.45.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last week, AZ was set to take a 1-1 draw away from Norway but the hosts were then awarded a dubious last-minute penalty to seal a 2-1 victory. AZ now welcomes Bodø/Glimt to Alkmaar and they need a victory if they are to reach the last eight of the competition.
Pascal Jansen’s side go into the game after a disappointing 1-0 loss to FC Twente at the weekend which saw them fall behind the top three in the Eredivisie.
Opponents, Bodø/Glimt, have not yet started their league campaign so they have had a week off since defeating AZ last week. They are currently on a four game winning streak in all competitions.
Team News
Jordy Clasie was only on the bench against Twente at the weekend but he is expected to be back in the starting eleven. Jelle Duin and Fredrik Midtsjo will miss the tie.
Possible AZ line-up: Vindahl-Jensen; Sugawara, Hatzidiakos, Martins Indi, Wijndal; Reijnders, Clasie, De Wit, Evjen, Karlsson; Pavlidis
Bodo/Glimt have no fresh injury concerns meaning they could pick the same eleven that defeated AZ last week.
Possible Bodø/Glimt line-up: Khaikin; Sampsted, Moe, Hoibraten, Wembangomo; Vetlesen, Hagen, Saltnes, Pellegrino, Solbakken, Espejord
Odds
AZ Alkmaar 13/20 Draw 16/5 Bodø/Glimt 15/4
Can AZ Alkmaar overturn the first-leg defeat?
The two sides were evenly matched last week and only a horrendous penalty call prevented AZ Alkmaar from coming away with a 1-1 draw.
At home, AZ will be expected to attack and they go into the game as favourites for the victory but they will need to step up their game having looked very poor at the weekend against Twente. The return of Clasie to the midfield is a big boost and he will look to inspire his side to the quarter-finals.
If AZ play as they have at home in the competition so far then they have a very good chance of reaching the net round.