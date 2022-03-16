After a thrilling first-leg, PSV Eindhoven head to Denmark for the second-leg of their last 16 clash with FC Copenhagen. The kick-off is at 17.45.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV were defensively poor last week but managed to come from 3-1 and 4-3 down to earn a draw to take into the second leg. Roger Schmidt’s side now head to Denmark with a tough task ahead of them if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.
The Eindhoven side recovered from the draw to earn a 1-0 victory over Utrecht at the weekend which keeps them only two points behind Ajax in the Eredivisie title race.
Opponents, Copenhagen, also claimed victory at the weekend with a 1-0 win away to Midtjylland.
Team News
Schmidt has traveled to Denmark with a tough decision on who to start with on Thursday. Noni Madueke and Joey Veerman began the weekend’s clash with Utrecht on the bench and it remains to be seen if they are restored to the line-up.
Phillipp Mwene, Ryan Thomas and André Ramalho are all out of the game.
Possible PSV line-up: Drommel, Mauro Junior, Max, Boscagli, Teze, Sangare, Gutierrez, Gotze, Madueke, Gakpo, Zahavi
Copenhagen are without the suspended Khouma Babacar once again but other than that they have no fresh concerns ahead of the second leg.
Possible Copenhagen line-up: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Boilesen, Kristiansen; Stage, Falk, Lerager; Johannesson, Biel, Boving
Odds
Copenhagen 13/5 Draw 14/5 PSV 19/20
Are PSV defensively strong enough to reach the quarter-finals?
It would be a major disappointment for PSV to go out of the competition at this stage, but in order to reach the quarter-finals, they will have to be at their absolute best.
Last week, Pep Biel tore PSV apart in Eindhoven and Schmidt’s side looked defensively hopeless at times. There needs to be a big defensive improvement in Denmark on Thursday.
There is no doubt that with Cody Gakpo and Madueke that PSV will create chances but the big concern will be whether they are capable of keeping a clean sheet. A strong showing at the back will determine whether PSV are in the quarter-finals.