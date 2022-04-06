Feyenoord hosts Slavia Prague on Thursday in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie. The kick-off in Rotterdam is at 17.45.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord have had an excellent European campaign so far in the Conference League, easing into the quarter-finals after a simple 8-3 aggregate win over Partizan.
Now standing between Feyenoord and a place in the last four is the Czech side Slavia Prague. The two sides met in the group stages with Feyenoord winning 2-1 at home while it was 2-2 away.
Slavia Prague then went on to see off Fenerbahce 6-4 on aggregate and then Austrian side LASK Linz 7-5 on aggregate in the knockout rounds
Feyenoord go into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Willem II which keeps them in control of third spot in the Eredivisie. Slavia Prague drew 1-1 with Viktoria Plzen and they are still second in their league table.
Team News
Jens Toornstra is available for Feyenoord but they will be without Justin Bijlow and Lutsharel Geertruida.
Arne Slot needs to decide whether to continue with Cyriel Dessers up front or recall Bryan Linssen, while Reiss Nelson is set to start after impressing in recent weeks.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Marciano, Pedersen, Malacia, Treuner, Senesi, Kokcu, Aursnes, Til, Nelson, Sinisterra, Dessers
Slavia will be without the suspended Aiham Ousou and Srdan Plavsic, while Jan Boril, Petr Sevcik, Taras Kacharaba, and Lukas Masopust are injured.
Possible Slavia line-up: Mandous; Bah, Holes, Kudela, Dorley; Talovyerov, Traore; Olayinka, Lingr, Schranz; Sor
Odds
Feyenoord 67/100 Draw 3/1 Slavia Prague 15/4
Can Feyenoord take a commanding first-leg lead?
Feyenoord have an excellent chance of reaching the semi-finals of the competition and they have already defeated Slavia Prague in the competition this season.
The Rotterdammers will be the favourites and they need to take a lead to the Czech Republic next week. Luis Sinisterra is key for Slot’s side as he goes into the game in excellent form.
Slavia Prague have dangerous players, but this is a game that Feyenoord should be winning.