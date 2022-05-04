Feyenoord head to France on Thursday looking to book their place in the Europa Conference League final. Kick-off in Marseille is at 20.00.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last weekend was a highly entertaining first-leg with Feyenoord taking a 2-0 lead before Marseille thought back and they made it 2-2 before the break. Then seconds in the second half, Cyriel Dessers made it 3-2 and Feyenoord managed to hold on for the victory.
Now, Arne Slot’s side is 90 minutes away from booking their place in the final and they will get there if they can avoid defeat in Stade Velodrome.
Feyenoord warmed up for the clash with a simple 3-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard at the weekend, while Marseille suffered a poor 3-0 loss at home to Olympique Lyon.
Team News
Feyenoord welcome back Jens Toornstra to the squad but the midfielder is unlikely to start. Justin Bijlow is the major absentee.
Potential Feyenoord line-up: Marciano, Geertruida, Malacia, Senesi, Treuner, Kokcu, Aursnes, Til, Nelson, Sinisterra, Dessers
Marseille will be without Leonardo Balerdi due to an injury, while Konrad De La Fuente is out for the rest of the season. Former Ajax striker Arkaduisz Milik started against Lyon at the weekend but is likely to return to the bench.
Potential Marseille line-up: Lopez; Lirola, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Kolasinac; Gerson, Guendouzi, Kamara; Payet, Bakambu, Under
Odds
Marseille 11/10 Draw 14/5 Feyenoord 9/4
Can Feyenoord reach the final?
Thursday is a huge night for Feyenoord and they are 90 minutes away from the Conference League final against either AS Roma or Leicester City.
Feyenoord are in front and they have an excellent chance to reach the final but they must handle the atmosphere and nerves of the occasion. Last week, Feyenoord were too open defensively and they need to make sure that they do not give Marseille chances.
On the break, Feyenoord have Sinisterra and Dessers who can cause the host’s defence plenty of problems.
It would be huge for Dutch football if Feyenoord progresses and Thursday night could be massive for the Rotterdam club.