PSV Eindhoven hosts Leicester City on Thursday looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. The kick-off in Eindhoven is 17.45.
Last week in England, PSV Eindhoven battled for a 0-0 draw at the King Power stadium, meaning that all is still to play for on Thursday. The game was an even affair with Leicester City possibly having the better chances, but PSV were unlucky to not get a penalty in the second half.
It is a season-defining week for Roger Schmidt’s side with the second leg against Leicester City followed by the Dutch cup final against Ajax on Sunday. Luckily, Schmidt was able to give some players a bit of a rest on Sunday in their 2-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk which keeps their slim title hopes alive.
Leicester City also goes into the second leg on the back of a win with Brendan Rodgers side defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 on Sunday.
Away goals do not count in this competition, meaning a draw would lead to extra-time and possibly penalties. The winner would face either AS Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the semi-final.
Team News
PSV will be without Olivier Boscagli and Noni Madueke for the second leg..
Yvon Mvogo will start in goal again after replacing the out-of-form Joel Drommel. Up front, Cody Gakpo and Eran Zahavi will return to the starting line-up after starting on the bench against RKC. Erick Gutierrez is back from suspension but will Schmidt stick with the in-form Joey Veerman?
Possible PSV line-up: Mvogo, Mauro Junior, Max, Teze. Ramalho, Sangare, Veerman, Gotze, Doan, Gakpo, Zahavi
Jamie Vardy could be back in the squad for Leicester City on Thursday but he is likely to only be on the bench. Nampalys Mendy is ineligible.
Possible Leicester City line-up: Schmeichel; Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Maddison, Tielemans, Dwesbury-Hall; Barnes, Albrighton, Iheanacho
Odds
PSV 19/20 Draw 13/5 Leicester City 11/4
Big chance for PSV Eindhoven
With Ajax set to win the Eredivisie title, this competition is a huge chance for PSV Eindhoven to end their season with a high.
Last week, PSV did well to come away from England with a 0-0 draw and it gives them a huge chance of progressing on Thursday. A full house in the Philips Stadion should create an excellent atmosphere and that could prove vital.
Leicester City will be dangerous on the counter-attack and PSV needs to be strong defensively, while Joey Veerman and Cody Gakpo will be key at the other end. It will be a tight and nervy affair, but PSV have a huge chance of progressing to the semi-finals and then anything is possible.