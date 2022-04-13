Feyenoord are in the Czech Republic on Thursday looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. The kick-off against Slavia Prague is at 20.00.
Last week, Feyenoord dominated Slavia Prague but they failed to build a big lead and in injury time they were hit with a sucker-punch. The 2-2 draw in De Kuip means Slavia Prague goes into the clash on Thursday as favourites.
However, Feyenoord showed some good form at the weekend with Arne Slot’s side easing to a 4-1 win over Heracles Almelo which keeps them in pole position for third.
Slavia Prague warmed up for the clash on Thursday with a simple 4-0 win over FK Pardubice.
The winner of this tie will face either Marseille or PAOK in the sem-final.
Team News
Guus Til and Luis Sinisterra are both in the squad despite coming off injured at the weekend, while Lutsharel Geertruida is also back.
Justin Bijlow is out injured, while Cole Bassett is ineligible. Slot will need to decide whether it is Bryan Linssen or Cyriel Dessers that starts through the middle.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Marciano, Geertruida, Malacia, Treuner, Senesi, Kokcu, Aursnes, Til, Sinisterra, Nelson, Dessers
Slavia Prague welcome back Srdjan Plavsic and Aiham Ousou from suspension but Tomás Holes and attacker Yira Sor are doubts after picking up knocks.
Possible Slavia line-up: Kolar; Bah, Kudela, Ousou, Dorley; Talovyerov, Holes; Schranz, Traore, Olayinka; Sor
Odds
Slavia Prague 47/25 Draw 5/2 Feyenoord 69/50
Can Feyenoord progress?
Feyenoord missed a big chance to take a lead into the second leg last week after some poor defending cost them.
On Thursday, Feyenoord will have to improve defensively in order to progress, but up front, Luis Sinisterra remains in great form and Reiss Nelson is also a threat.
The tie at the moment is 50-50 but Feyenoord will be very disappointed if they do not make the semi-finals.
Slot’s side will look to keep it tight and their pace on the wings could prove vital.