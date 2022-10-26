AZ Alkmaar can seal their spot in the next round of the Europa Conference League on Thursday when they face Vaduz.
AZ lost 1-0 to Apollon Limassol last time out but they are still in a commanding position at the top of the group. They would only need a point against Vaduz should Apollon and Dnipro -1 also draw.
Pascal Jansen’s side is in poor form with the loss to Apollon the start of a 3-game streak of defeats. A 3-1 loss to Feyenoord was followed by a 2-1 loss to Excelsior. AZ will be hoping the game against Vaduz is the start of a turnaround.
Vaduz are bottom of the group and the Liechtenstein-based side is without a win in the tournament. They play their football in the second division of Switzerland and currently sit ninth.
Team News
AZ are still without Vangelis Pavlidis, Hakon Evjen, and Bruno Martins Indi for the clash in Liechtenstein.
Jansen may decide to make changes after the loss to Excelsior.
Possible AZ line-up: Velhulst, Hatzidiakos, Kerkez, Beukema, Dekker, Clasie, Reijnders, De Wit, Karlsson, Sugawara, Odgaard
Vaduz will be without Fuad Rahimi and Lars Traber for the clash with AZ.
Possible Vaduz line-up: Buchel; Ulrich, Isik, Xhemajli, Fehr; Pepsi; Cicek, Hasler, Dobras, Djokic; Rastoder
Odds
Vaduz 13/2 Draw 7/2 AZ 11/25
AZ to seal their place in the next round
Despite the loss to Apollon, AZ have been the strongest side in the group and they should book their place in the next round on Thursday.
Jansen will be keen to see some improvement from his side and a comfortable win could bring some confidence back after three straight losses.