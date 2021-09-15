AZ Alkmaar are in Denmark on Thursday to face Randers in the Europa Conference League. The kick-off is at 20.00.
AZ has had a busy summer and a difficult start to the season after dropping out of the Europa League against Celtic.
At the weekend, AZ were comfortably defeated 3-0 at home by PSV Eindhoven, which means the club have lost two of their three opening league games.
Pascal Jansen’s side is looking for confidence and the Europa Conference League is a good opportunity for the club to make an impression in Europe. The club was put in a group with Romanian side CFR Cluj, Czech outfit Jablonec, and first opponents Randers.
The Danish side also dropped out of the Europa League after being defeated by Galatasaray, while their league form has been hit and miss. Randers have lost their last two league games and currently sit 4th after eight games.
Team News
AZ have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash in Denmark but Jensen needs to decide if he will freshen up his struggling attack. Zakaria Aboukhlal and Albert Gudmundsson are battling for a start on the wing.
Possible AZ line-up: Jensen, Witry, Wijndal, Martins Indi, Letschert, Clasie, Midtsjo, De Wit, Karlsson, Aboukhlal, Pavlidis
Former Groningen midfielder Simon Tibbling is part of the Randers squad and should start. Former PEC Zwolle striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen could also feature.
Possible Randers line-up: Carlgren, Kopplin, Bundgaard, Marxen, Piesinger, Johnsen, Lauenborg, Tibbling, Kehinde, Hammershoy-Mistrati, Kamara
Odds
Randers 12/5 Draw 12/5 AZ 19/20
AZ needs to find a scoring touch
AZ Alkmaar have been poor so far this season and it looks like the loss of several key players in the summer is affecting them badly. Goals have been an issue for the club and Jansen needs the likes of Vangelis Pavlidis, Dani de Wit and Jesper Karlsson to start finding the net.
This is a group that AZ Alkmaar should be looking to win but they need to find some confidence and if they are not at their best then Randers have the players capable of hurting them.
A good start and a victory in Denmark would be a great boost for the Alkmaar club.