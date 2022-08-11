FC Twente defeated FK Cukaricki 4-1 on Thursday to ease through to the Europa Conference League playoffs, where the Tukkers will meet Fiorentina.
Leading 3-1 from the first leg, Twente seemed in cruise control but they fell behind to a goal from former PEC Zwolle striker Luka Adzic in the seventh minute. Lars Unnerstall then denied the visitors a second when he saved from Samuel Owusu.
The home crowds nerves were settled when Robin Propper met a free-kick at the back post in the 16th minute to make it 1-1. Twente then had the lead before the break when Daan Rots crossed for Michal Vlap to head the ball into the net.
Both sides then traded chances with Unnerstall having a strong game for Twente, while Joshua Brenet and Vlap had chances for the hosts.
Christos Tzolis netted his first goal for Twente in the 84th minute with a fine strike after being teed up by Vlap. The Greek winger then added a fourth in stoppage time.
Twente moves onto the next round but they will now come up against Italian side Fiorentina.