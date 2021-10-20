Vitesse Arnhem host Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. The kick-off is at 17.45 BST.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vitesse got off to a good start in the group with a comfortable 2-0 win over Mura, but that was followed with a 2-1 defeat at home to 10-man Stade Rennes.
Thomas Letsch’s side now face their toughest opposition yet with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur visiting the Geldrome on Thursday evening.
Tottenham drew their opening 2-2 in France against Stade Rennes but then they hammered Mura 5-1 in London.
Vitesse warmed up for the clash with a 1-0 derby win over NEC Nijmegen which moves them sixth in the Eredivisie table.
Tottenham came away from Newcastle United with a 3-2 victory which moves them to 5th in the Premier League table.
Team News
There are no major injury concerns for Vitesse, who will not have Oussama Tannane in their squad after he was dropped to the reserves.
Possible Vitesse line-up: Schubert; , Dasa, Bazoer, Rasmussen, Doekhi; Wittek, Gboho, Tornstad, Bero, Openda, Baden Frederiksen
Vitesse will come up against a second-string Tottenham side after their head coach Nuno Espirito Santo decided to leave a number of key first team players at home. Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Hugo Lloris are among the players left behind in London.
Steven Bergwijn will start for Tottenham after recovering from injury.
Possible Tottenham Line-up: Gollini, Doherty, Reguilon, Rodon, Romero, Skipp, Winks, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Alli, Scarlett
Odds
Vitesse 15/4 Draw 3/1 Tottenham Hotspur 13/20
Can Vitesse get a crucial victory?
The defeat to Rennes in the last game was a blow for Vitesse, especially with the French side going down to ten men. If Vitesse are to get through the group then they will need to get something from Thursday’s game against a second string Tottenham side.
Tottenham will still be favourites for the clash but Vitesse have the players capable of booking a victory on Thursday if they can play at their best. Defensively, Vitesse will need to be strong and look for Openda’s pace on the counter.