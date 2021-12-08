Vitesse Arnhem still has a chance of progressing in the Europa Conference League when they host Mura on Thursday. The kick-off is at 20.00.
Vitesse’s battling 3-3 draw at Rennes last time out has kept them in with a chance of progressing in the group on Thursday. They must beat Mura in Arnhem and hope that Tottenham Hotspur do not win at home to Rennes.
Opponents Mura are already out of the group but they showed they can be dangerous as they defeated Tottenham last time out.
Vitesse warmed up for the game with a 6-1 victory over Cambuur at the weekend, while Mura beat Tabor Sezana 1-0 in the Slovenian league.
Vitesse may have to wait to see if they progress with Tottenham hoping to have their clash with Rennes postponed due to an outbreak of covid cases in the squad.
Team News
Daan Reiziger is the only injury concern, while Oussama Tannane is still not training with the first team.
Thomas Letsch may decide to stick with the same eleven that hammered Cambuur at the weekend.
Possible Vitesse line-up: Houwen, Dasa, Wittek, Rasmussen, Bazoer, Doekhi, Tronstad, Huisman, Gboho, Openda, Buitink
Amadej Marosa will return to the line-up after missing the weekend’s victory, but Mura will be without the injured Ziga Skoflek.
Possible Mura line-up: Obradovic; Karamarko, Karnicnik, Gorenc, Sturm, Pucko; Lorbek, Kozar, Horvat, Kous; Marosa
Odds
Vitesse 7/50 Draw 15/2 Mura 16/1
A big European night for Vitesse
Vitesse has done very well to give themselves a chance of progressing from this group and they will be massive favourites to defeat Mura.
Letsch’s side needs to complete their job and hope that Tottenham cannot defeat Rennes. If Vitesse does progress then it will be a huge success for the club.
However, Vitesse has had a great campaign regardless of what happens in the final match round.