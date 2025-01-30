Ajax ended the Europa League group stage with a 2-1 win over Galatasaray in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Ajax were almost assured of a playoff spot going into the game but a win would seal their place. Jordan Henderson started but was not captain as rumours of a move to AS Monaco circle.
The hosts suffered a blow with Mika Godts going off injured and his replacement Chuba Akpom played a role in the opening goal. His shot from distance was saved but Bertrand Traore was there to net the rebound.
Early in the second half, Ajax doubled their lead with Kian Fitz-Jim netting from close range.
Galatasaray caused Ajax issues but it wasn’t until stoppage time that Victor Osimhen pulled one back.
Ajax will face Union Sint-Gillis or PAOK Saloniki in the next round. The draw is on Friday.