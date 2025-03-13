Ajax are out of the Europa League after a 4-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. The German side progresses 6-2 on aggregate.
Despite the tie only being 2-1 from the first-leg, it appeared that Francesco Farioli decided that the focus should be on the Eredivisie title. He rested some players and handed a first start to 18-year-old striker Don-Angelo Konadu.
The hosts took the lead after only seven minutes through Jean Bahoya before Mario Gotze doubled the lead before the half hour mark.
Davy Klaassen had a shot blocked as Ajax offered little in the first half and after the break, Hugo Ekitike added a third. Kenneth Taylor then pulled back a consolation for Ajax before Gotze sealed the win for Eintracht Frankfurt with an excellent chip from distance into an empty net.
Ajax bow out of the Europa League and now will concentrate fully on winning the Eredivisie title.