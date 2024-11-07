Ajax eased to a 5-0 victory over Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the Europa League on Thursday.
Francesco Farioli decided to rest Jordan Henderson and Wout Weghorst for the clash with Branco van den Boomen and Brian Brobbey coming into the eleven.
In the 14th minute, Ajax had the opener with Brobbey setting up Bertrand Traore to net. Maccabi Tel Aviv then equalised but VAR intervened to rule out Daniele Rugani’s own goal for an offside.
After a fantastic move, Brobbey set up Kenneth Taylor to fire Ajax 2-0 up before Mika Godts swiftly added a third.
After an hour, Ajax were awarded an indirect free kick in the box and Brobbey smashed the ball into the top corner to make it 4-0. Kian Fitz-Jim then completed the scoring.
Christian Rasmussen did have the ball in the net again for Ajax but his effort was ruled out for a slender offside.
Ajax currently sits second in the Europa League rankings with ten points from twelve.