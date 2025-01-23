Ajax failed to book their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League after a shocking 1-0 loss at RFS.
All four Dutch clubs had won in Europe this week before Ajax kicked off against RFS, who were yet to win in the competitions this season.
Ajax controlled the game from the start but they struggled to create any chances in the first half. Early in the second half, Kian Fitz-Jim put the ball in the net but Mika Godts was offside.
Josip Sutalo had a header cleared off the line before Steven Berghuis and Wout Weghorst came off the bench.
RFS did not have a single shot on target until the 78th minute when they took the lead. Adam Markhiev had the ball after Fitz-Jim was sloppy and he fired past Remko Pasveer from distance.
Before the end, Ajax had one chance to equalise but Fitz-Jim fired over when through on goal.
Ajax now drops down to 16th spot in the table and are definitely out of the running for the top eight. They face Galatasaray next week.