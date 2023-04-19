Feyenoord heads to Italy on Thursday looking to overcome AS Roma to reach the Europa League semi-finals.
Last week in De Kuip, Feyenoord rode their luck at times but managed to come away with a 1-0 victory thanks to an excellent strike from Mats Wieffer.
The Eredivisie leaders will now travel to Rome looking to finish the job off and book their place in the last four of the competition. They go into the game on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Cambuur at the weekend which leaves them just a few weeks from sealing the Eredivisie title.
AS Roma also boosted their confidence with a 3-0 win over Udinese which keeps Jose Mourinho’s side in third spot in Serie A.
Speaking at his pre-game press conference, Arne Slot was clear that his side could not sit back, “You have to keep them far from your goal. Because if you defend close to your goal, you will get free kicks, corners and unjustified penalties. You must avoid that.”
Team News
Feyenoord will once again be without Patrick Walemark and Quinten Timber through injury but Slot has an otherwise fully fit squad to pick from.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Bijlow, Geertruida, Hartman, Hancko, Trauner, Wieffer, Kokcu, Szymanski, Jahanbakhsh, Idrissi, Gimenez
Paolo Dybala is back fit and could start for Roma, while Tammy Abraham is also available. However, Rick Karsdorp and Ola Solbakken are both out.
Georginio Wijnaldum will hope to be in the starting line-up having started the first leg on the bench.
Possible Roma line-up: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Matic, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala; Abraham
Odds
AS Roma 4/5 Draw 5/2 Feyenoord 7/2
Can Feyenoord hold onto their lead?
Thursday is a huge ocassion for Feyenoord and they have an excellent chance of reaching the semi-finals.
Slot’s side will need to keep it tight at the back and try and create opportunities going forward. Gimenez is in good goalscoring form and he could be the one to get a crucial goal on the night.
Roma will undoubtedly dominate the game from the start and they will put pressure on the Feyenoord defence. If the Dutch side can withstand that, then it could be an excellent night for the Rotterdammers.