Troy Parrott netted the only goal of the game as AZ Alkmaar defeated AS Roma 1-0 in the Europa League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Maarten Martens decided to start with Mexx Meerdink up front with Parrott on the bench and the biggest chance of the first half fell to the young striker. The ball dropped to Meerdink in the box but he wildly swiped the ball wide.
Roma had more of the ball at the start of the second half with Paulo Dybala busy around the AZ box. However, AZ stood firm and the Italians grew more and more frustrated.
With ten minutes left, AZ broke and substitute Parrott cleverly found Jordy Clasie, who fed the ball to David Møller Wolfe, who then crossed for Parrott to stab the ball in from close range.
The goal was enough to seal AZ a big win that moves them on to 11 points which should be more than enough for a knockout round spot. Next week, AZ are finishing the group stage away to Ferencvaros and a win could see them finish in the top eight.