AZ Alkmaar ended their Europa League group stage campaign with a 4-3 loss against Ferencvaros. AZ are safely through to the next round.
With a place in the next round already assured, AZ started with a young team that was without Jordy Clasie, Troy Parrott and Seiya Maikuma.
After nine minutes, Ali Ben Romdhane headed the hosts in front before Adama Traoré made it 2-0 with an excellent strike from distance. Before the break, Ben Romdhane headed in a third and AZ were heading for a big loss.
In the second half, AZ turned to the big boys from the bench and Sven Mijnans pulled one back after a pass from Kees Smit. However, Maikuma handled in the box and Barnabás Varga made it 4-1 from the spot.
Parrott and Mijnans both netted to make it 4-3 but it was too late as Ferencvaros held on for the victory. AZ will face either Real Sociedad or Galatasaray in the next round.