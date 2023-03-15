Feyenoord hosts Shakhtar Donetsk at De Kuip on Thursday looking to book their place in the last eight of the Europa League.
Last week in Warsaw, Feyenoord had their chances but they could only manage a 1-1 draw which leaves the tie in the balance heading into Thursday’s clash in De Kuip.
This weekend, Feyenoord travels to face Ajax in a top-of-the-table showdown, but Arne Slot has insisted that the focus is on Thursday’s game only. He said at his pre-game press conference, “We will do everything we can to win that game tomorrow, so that includes a line-up that gives you the best chance of winning.”
Feyenoord defeated Volendam 2-1 at the weekend to maintain their position at the top of the table, while Shakhtar were also winners, 3-0 at Kryvbas KR.
Team News
Patrik Walemark, Quinten Timber and Justin Bijlow are all out injured for Feyenoord, but Gernot Trauner could return to the starting line-up. Alireza Jahanbakhsh is fit after a niggle.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Wellenreuther, Geertruida, Hartman, Hancko, Trauner, Kokcu, Wieffer, Jahanbakhsh, Idrissi, Szymanski, Gimenez
Shakhtar could be boosted with the return to fitness of striker Maryan Shved and centre-back Mykola Matvienko. Lassina Traore may still start up front as Shved is short of match fitness.
Possible Shakhtar line-up: Trubin; Taylor, Matvienko, Bondar, Topalov; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Kryskiv; Traore
Odds
Feyenoord 1/2 Draw 16/5 Shakhtar Donetsk 2/1
Big chance for Feyenoord to reach the last 16
Feyenoord was better than their opponents in the first leg but they were just let down by their final product.
At home, Feyenoord goes into the game as favourites but they must guard against complacency and they cannot think about the Ajax game just yet.
If Feyenoord plays to their capability and takes their chances then Slot’s side’s excellent season should continue.