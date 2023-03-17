Feyenoord will meet AS Roma in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
The two sides met last season in the Europa Conference League final which saw Jose Mourinho’s Roma come out on top.
Feyenoord will be looking for revenge in the Europa League quarter-finals with the first leg taking place in Rotterdam on the 13th of April. The return leg in Rome is a week later.
Feyenoord reached the last eight with a huge 8-2 aggregate win over Shakhtar Donetsk, while AS Roma saw off Real Sociedad.
Should Feyenoord progress they would meet the winner of Bayer Leverkusen v Union Sint-Gillis in the semi-final.