The Europa League group stage draw was made on Friday with Feyenoord drawn in a tough looking group along with Serie A side Lazio.

After reaching the final of the Europa Conference League last season, Feyenoord are hoping for another successful European campaign this season.

They were in pot 2 for the Europa League draw and they were paired up with Serie A side Lazio in Group F. The Roman side finished fifth in Serie A last season.

Joining them is Danish side Midtjylland and Sturm Graz of Austria, who recently signed Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha.

The group stage gets underway on the 8th of September.




