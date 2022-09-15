Feyenoord bounced back from their loss to Lazio last week with a comfortable 6-0 victory over Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday.
Feyenoord needed a big performance after the 4-2 loss at Lazio last week and after only nine minutes, Alireza Jahanbakhsh found the corner after a well-worked free-kick to make it 1-0.
After half an hour, Oussama Idrissi set up David Hancko to make it 2-0 before Danilo added a quick third three minutes later, following an excellent team move. Before the break, Jahanbakhsh made it 4-0 with a deflected strike.
Sturm Graz were overran and they suffered a big blow early on when Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha was stretchered off following a shoulder injury.
In the second half, Feyenoord continued to dominate and Santiago Gimenez headed in a fifth before Idrissi completed the rout in the 78th minute.
Feyenoord are now top of the group on goal difference as all four clubs have three points.