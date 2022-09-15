Feyenoord bounced back from their loss to Lazio last week with a comfortable 6-0 victory over Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday.

Feyenoord needed a big performance after the 4-2 loss at Lazio last week and after only nine minutes, Alireza Jahanbakhsh found the corner after a well-worked free-kick to make it 1-0.

After half an hour, Oussama Idrissi set up David Hancko to make it 2-0 before Danilo added a quick third three minutes later, following an excellent team move. Before the break, Jahanbakhsh made it 4-0 with a deflected strike.

Sturm Graz were overran and they suffered a big blow early on when Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha was stretchered off following a shoulder injury.

In the second half, Feyenoord continued to dominate and Santiago Gimenez headed in a fifth before Idrissi completed the rout in the 78th minute.

Feyenoord are now top of the group on goal difference as all four clubs have three points.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (12326 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter