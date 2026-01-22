There were three Dutch clubs in Europa League action on Thursday and below is a round up of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Feyenoord 3-0 Sturm Graz
Feyenoord’s slim hopes of reaching the playoffs are still alive after a simple victory against Sturm Graz.
Robin van Persie’s side hadn’t registered a win since December 6th but they led early on with Tsuyoshi Watanabe heading in a corner.
The match then remained in the balance until Anis Hadj Moussa fired in second with 20 minutes remaining. Shaqueel van Persie made a big impression from the bench at the weekend and the young striker’s lovely backheel set up Gonçalo Borges to make it 3-0 at the end.
Feyenoord moves to six points with one game against Real Betis to come. A win is needed in Spain to have any chance of reaching the playoffs.
OGC Nice 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles
After another defeat, Go Ahead Eagles are heading for the exit.
Go Ahead Eagles started brightly but an error at the back led to Charles Vanhoutte firing the hosts ahead. On the half hour mark, Joris Kramer came close to equalizing but his effort hit the post.
Tiago Gouveia’s excellent strike made it 2-0 before the break and in the second half, the Portuguese attacker headed in a third.
Finn Stokkers pulled one back before the end but the defeat puts the Dutch club close to an exit. They host SC Braga next week.
Utrecht 0-1 Genk
Utrecht’s miserable Europa League campaign continued with a 2-0 loss to Genk.
After some crowd trouble the game began fifty minutes later than expected. Utrecht needed a victory and they had the better of the first half. However, Can Bozdogan had an effort saved while Yoann Cathline also went close.
Utrecht pushed at the start of the second half but it was the visitors that took the lead. Zakaria El Ouahdi found the net from a difficult angle.
After a foul by Souffian El Karouani, Genk were awarded a penalty and Daan Heyman made it 2-0 at the end.
Utrecht are now officially out of the competition and end their campaign away to Celtic next week.