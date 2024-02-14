Feyenoord hosts AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round clash. Kick-off in Rotterdam is at 17:45.
Feyenoord dropped into the Europa League after finishing third behind Atletico Madrid and Lazio in their Champions League group.
Arne Slot’s side have been paired with a familiar foe in AS Roma, who defeated Feyenoord in the Conference League final and also knocked them out in the Europa League quarter-finals last season. It is high time for the Rotterdam side to get some revenge.
AS Roma are no longer managed by Jose Mourinho and it is Daniele de Rossi, who will be in charge on Thursday. The club disappointed in the Europa League so far, finishing second in a group containing Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette and Slavia Prague.
Feyenoord goes into the game on a nine-game unbeaten run with the 2-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam keeping them second in the table and on course for the Champions League.
AS Roma lost 4-2 at home to Internazionale and they are currently sixth in Serie A.
Team News
Arne Slot has confirmed in his press conference that Lutsharel Geertruida and Quinten Timber will miss the match. Gernot Trauner and Thomas van den Belt are also out.
Santiago Gimenez missed the win over Sparta and he is in a race against time to be fit in time to play this game. If he does miss it, AyaseUeda will once again start up front. Bart Nieuwkoop is likely to slot in at right-back in Geertruida’s absence.
Winger Jaden Slory is involved in the match squad and could make his debut.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Wellenreuther; Nieuwkoop, Beelen, Hankco, Hartman; Wieffer, Zerrouki, Stengs, Minteh, Paixao; Gimenez
Former Feyenoord right-back Rick Karsdorp could feature but there is no place in the squad for young Dutchman Dean Huijsen.
Roma are without Tammy Abraham, but centre-back Chris Smalling recently returned to training. It is unclear whether Bryan Cristante will feature after missing the defeat to Inter due to a back issue.
Possible AS Roma line-up: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Angelino; Pellegrini, Paredes, Bove; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy
Can Feyenoord get revenge finally against AS Roma?
AS Roma has undoubtedly been a bogey team in recent years for Feyenoord with Jose Mourinho getting the better of Arne Slot’s side last season. However, AS Roma are going through an indifferent season and Feyenoord goes into the game in good form.
De Kuip should be rocking and Feyenoord will look to go on the offensive from the start. They will be hoping that Gimenez can break his three-game goal drought and hope that the absence of Trauner will not be felt at the back.
Feyenoord can hurt AS Roma, but they need to be strong at the back with Dybala and Lukaku lurking.
This is a competition that Feyenoord will be hoping to go far in and a strong win will be needed in Rotterdam if they are to reach the last 16.