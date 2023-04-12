Feyenoord hosts AS Roma on Thursday in the first-leg of their Europa League quarter-final. Kick off is at 17:45.
Feyenoord has had an excellent European campaign so far and they reached the quarter-finals with a huge 8-2 aggregate victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.
Now standing between Feyenoord and the semi-finals is Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma, who defeated the Rotterdammers 1-0 in the Europa Conference League final last year. The Italian side defeated Red Bull Salzburg and Real Sociedad to reach the last eight.
Feyenoord goes into the game full of confidence as they ride high at the top of the Eredivisie and they defeated RKC Waalwijk 5-1 at the weekend. AS Roma saw off Torino 1-0 to move third in Serie A.
The game will be played with no away fans at either leg due to crowd troubles in Europe this season involving Feyenoord supporters.
Team News
Feyenoord has been boosted by the return of Justin Bijlow but it remains to be seen whether he will be put straight back in goal. Quinten Timber remains sidelined.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh missed the win over RKC but is expected to return.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Wellenreuther, Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman, Wieffer, Kokcu, Szymanski, Idrissi, Jahanbakhsh, Gimenez
Georginio Wijnaldum will line-up against his former side but Rick Karsdorp is out injured. Ola Sobakken is also out after sustaining an injury against Torino.
Possible AS Roma line-up: Patricio, Zalewski, Spinazzola, Smalling, Mancini, Llorente, Wijnaldum, Cristante, Pellegrini, Dybala, Abraham
Odds
Feyenoord 69/50 Draw 11/5 AS Roma 11/5
Can Feyenoord take a lead to Rome?
Feyenoord has already defeated Lazio at home in the competition this season and they should not fear Mourinho’s side when they visit.
Arne Slot has his side playing with confidence and he will be hoping to see a victory on Thursday. Feyenoord’s defence has been strong in recent weeks and it will be tested by Roma, while Gimenez will need to continue his fine form up front.
The Feyenoord fans will likely cause an excellent atmosphere in De Kuip and hopefully, the players will rise to the occasion.