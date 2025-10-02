Utrecht, Go Ahead Eagles and Feyenoord were all involved in Europa League action on Thursday. Below is a round up of all the action.
Panathinaikos 1-2 Go Ahead Eagles
Milan Smit scored twice as Go Ahead Eagles sealed their first ever Europa League win in Greece.
After their loss to Telstar at the weekend, Go Ahead Eagles were hoping to bounce back and they managed to keep the score to 0-0 at the break. However, the hosts took the lead early in the second half through a Karol Swiderski header.
The hosts were in control but with 75th minutes gone, Dean James crossed for Milan Smit to equalise. Seven minutes later, the duo combined again and Smit put the Dutch side into an unlikely lead.
Panathinaikos pushed for an equaliser but Go Ahead Eagles held on to record their first ever win in the main Europa League round.
SK Brann 1-0 Utrecht
It’s now two losses out of two for Utrecht as they suffered a narrow defeat in Norway.
Utrecht began the game well but it was the hosts who eventually took the lead in the 41st minute through a deflected Sævar Magnússon strike.
After the break, Souffian El Karouani had a chance well saved and Utrecht failed to muster a comeback. Next up is a clash with Freiburg.
Feyenoord 0-2 Aston Villa
Feyenoord suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Premier League side Aston Villa in De Kuip.
Feyenoord welcomed back Sem Steijn to their line up and they got the first big chance of the game through Anis Hadj Moussa. However, his effort was kept out by Marco Bizot.
Feyenoord thought they had a deserved lead before the break when Ayase Ueda headed in. However, Tsuyoshi Watanabe was judged to have made a foul in the build up. Luciano Valente then had a great effort from distance tipped over the bar.
In the second half, Feyenoord could not keep up the momentum and Aston Villa eventually got on top. A goal quickly followed as Emiliano Buendia scored.
Robin van Persie made changes as he hoped to make a comeback but Joh McGinn added a second to kill those hopes.
Feyenoord now have two losses out of two in the competition.