Feyenoord slumped to a 1-0 loss to Sturm Graz and they are on the brink of being knocked out of the Europa League.
After successive draws to Midtjylland, Feyenoord were looking for a victory against a Sturm Graz side they had defeated 6-0 earlier in the group.
Sebastian Szymánski came close for Feyenoord with a strike that went just wide, before the Dutch side cried for a penalty, which was not given for a handball in the box.
Sturm Graz goalkeeper Jörg Siebehandl was busy before the break to deny Orkun Kokcu, Danilo and Gernot Trauner as Feyenoord dominated the first half without scoring.
In the second half, Sturm Graz took over and young Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha hit the post with a header before he put another chance wide.
Feyenoord struggled and in the 92nd minute, they slumped to a defeat as Otar Kiteishvili fired past Justin Bijlow.
Feyenoord are now three points behind Lazio and Sturm Graz, while Midtjylland are one point behind. Feyenoord need to beat Lazio next week to still have a chance of progressing. If they fail to win and Midtjylland beat Sturm Graz then Feyenoord will be out of Europe.