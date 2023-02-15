The Europa League resumes on Thursday with Ajax taking on Bundesliga side Union Berlin. The kick off is at 17:45 BST.
Ajax have had a hectic season and that resulted in the sacking of head coach Alfred Schreuder last month. John Heitinga has come in and they have recorded four straight victories to lift the mood in Amsterdam.
On Thursday, Ajax faces a tough test in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie as Bundesliga surprise package Union Berlin visits Amsterdam.
Coached by Urs Fischer, Union Berlin is currently second in the Bundesliga and only a point behind Bayern Munich. They have not lost a game since November and are on a six-game winning streak.
Ajax qualified for the Europa League after dropping out of the Champions League, in a group that contained Napoli and Liverpool. Union Berlin recovered from two defeats to get through their Europa League group that also contained Malmo, Sporting Braga, and Union Saint-Gilloise
Team News
Heitinga is unlikely to make many changes to his line-up after their turn of form but Steven Bergwijn is back in contention after missing the win at the weekend.
Heitinga will have to decide between Bergwijn or Francisco Conceicao for a place on the wing with Dusan Tadic playing through the middle.
Possible Ajax line-up: Rulli; Rensch, Alvarez, Timber, Wijndal; Berghuis, Taylor, Klaassen; Kudus, Tadic, Conceicao
Two Dutchmen are likely to start for Union Berlin with Danilo Doekhi and Sheraldo Becker starring this season. Former Eredivisie players Morten Thorsby and Timo Baumgartl could also feature.
Possible Union Berlin line-up: Ronnow; Doekhi, Knoche, Leite; Juranovic, Laidouni, Khedira, Thorsby, Roussillon; Becker, Behrens
Can Ajax take a victory to Germany?
This is the biggest test for John Heitinga since he took charge of Ajax and a victory would prove that he has his side back on track.
In recent games, Ajax have looked defensively vulnerable and they will need to stop the visitors from hitting them on the counter.
The form of Mohammed Kudus and Dusan Tadic is a big bonus and that duo can fire Ajax to a big victory.