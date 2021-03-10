Ajax take on Young Boys in the first-leg of their Europa League last 16 clash on Thursday. Kick-off is at 17.55.
Ajax are in great form at the moment and booked their place in the last 16 of the competition after seeing off Lille in the last round.
Erik ten Hag’s side is now in the running for three trophies with Ajax six points clear at the top of the Eredivisie, in the KNVB Cup final, and now looking to book their place in the last eight of the Europa League.
Standing between Ajax and the quarter-finals is Swiss champions Young Boys, who saw off Bayer Leverkusen in the last round 6-3 on aggregate.
Ajax are 19 games unbeaten at the moment, but Young Boys are similarly in good form, having not lost in their last 16 games. However, Young Boys have drawn three games in a row, including a 1-1 draw against FC Vaduz at the weekend.
Team News
Ajax are without Daley Blind and Noussair Mazraoui, while Brian Brobbey is a doubt for the first-leg. Andre Onana and Sebastien Haller are the other absentees.
Antony could come in for Haller after he was rested at the weekend. Edson Alvarez played in defence at the weekend and could be preferred over Perr Schuurs.
Possible Ajax line-up: Stekelenburg, Timber, Tagliafico, Alvarez, Martinez, Kudus, Klaassen, Gravenberch, Neres, Antony, Tadic
Young Boys will be without goalkeeper David von Ballmoos and Esteban Petigant through injury. Former Ajax winger Miralem Sulejmani could feature in the game.
Possible Young Boys line-up: Faivre, Hefti, Lefort, Zesiger, Lustenberger, Lauper, Aebischer, Fassnacht, Ngamaleu, Elia, Nsame
Odds
Ajax 3/5 Draw 3/1 Young Boys 4/1
Can Ajax take a big step towards the Quarter-finals?
The draw could have been tougher for Ajax, but they cannot underestimate Young Boys, who are a good side and their win over Bayer Leverkusen showed just how dangerous they could be.
Ajax are in great form, though, and should fear absolutely no side at the moment. If Ten Hag’s side can replicate their performances of late then they should book a first-leg victory and they will be aiming to keep a clean sheet to Switzerland next week.
Young Boys are an attacking side, much like Ajax, and the game in Amsterdam should be very entertaining. Ajax are favourites but they cannot take the Swiss side lightly.