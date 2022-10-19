PSV Eindhoven travels to London on Thursday to face Arsenal in a rearranged Europa League tie. The kick-off is at 18.00.
The tie was due to take place weeks ago, but due to the Queen’s funeral, the match was postponed as police in London were too busy.
The match has now been rearranged for Thursday evening with Arsenal currently top of the group and two points ahead of PSV.
Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side started the tournament with a draw against Bodo/Glimt, but they comfortably beat FC Zurich both home and away. That means, PSV is currently in a better position than Bodo/Glimt, who have played a game more.
PSV go into the game on the back of a 6-1 hammering of Utrecht which moved them second in the league. Arsenal are currently sitting top of the Premier League and they beat Leeds United 1-0 at the weekend.
Arsenal will seal their place in the next round if they beat PSV.
Team News
PSV heads to London with Luuk de Jong, Noni Madueke and Mauro Junior all back in the squad. The trio have been missing for most of the season but return to boost Van Nistelrooy.
The PSV boss may decide to play it cautiously with the trio and they could make their return from the bench. Olivier Boscagli is still out injured along with Marco van Ginkel, Ismail Saibari, and Yorbe Vertessen.
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez, Mwene, Max, Obispo, Teze, Sangare, Gutierrez, Veerman, Gakpo, Simons, Til
Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt for Arsenal, while Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, and former PSV loanee Oleksandr Zinchenko will all miss the clash.
Possible Arsenal line-up: Turner; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Vieira, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Marquinhos; Nketiah
Odds
Arsenal 9/20 Draw 7/2 PSV 11/2
A big chance for PSV to impress
Louis van Gaal names his Netherlands World Cup provisional squad on Friday and the clash in London is a great opportunity for a number of PSV stars to impress.
Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, Joey Veerman, and Jordan Teze will all be looking to make an impression, while the return of Luuk de Jong is a boost.
Arsenal has been in great form this season and Mikel Arteta’s side are big favourites to win the group. However, PSV have the players capable of causing the Premier League side problems and avoiding defeat would be a big boost to their chances of progression.