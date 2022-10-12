Feyenoord hosts Midtjylland on Thursday as they look to take a step towards the Europa League knockout round.
Last week in Denmark, Feyenoord took a 2-0 lead into the break but they could not finish the job and the hosts fought back to earn a 2-2 draw.
That means that all four sides currently sit on four points in the group with Feyenoord top on goal difference. A win on Thursday for Feyenoord is crucial if they are to progress with an away trip to Austria and a home tie versus Lazio to come.
Feyenoord go into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over FC Twente at the weekend, while Midtjylland beat AGF 1-0.
Team News
Feyenoord are without Oussama Idrissi, who is injured until the new year, but other than that Arne Slot has a fully fit squad.
Slot started Danilo on the bench at the weekend, but he may return in place of Santiago Giminez up front.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Bijlow, Pedersen, Hancko, Geertruida, Rasmussen, Trauner, Kokcu, Timber, Szymanski, Dilrosun, Danilo
Junior Bremaldo is set to miss the clash for Midtjylland.
Possible Midtjylland line-up: Lossl; Andersson, Dalsgaard, Sviatchenko, Paulinho; Martinez, Olsson, Evander; Isaksen, Sisto, Kaba
Odds
Feyenoord 57/100 Draw 10/3 Midtjylland 9/2
Must win for Feyenoord
If Feyenoord are to progress to the next round then it is crucial that they come out on top against Midtjylland on Thursday.
Slot’s side are more than capable of topping this group if they perform well in their final three games, starting against Midtjylland.
Orkun Kokcu is in good form and Feyenoord have looked good in their win over Twente at the weekend. A confident win and a big performance on Thursday will be a big boost for the club.