PSV Eindhoven will look to record a comfortable victory when they host FC Zurich on Thursday.
Last week, PSV eased to a comfortable 5-1 win in Switzerland and they will look to make it another victory on Thursday to boost their chances of reaching the next round.
PSV are second in the group currently but have two tough clashes with Arsenal to come and a tie away to Bodo/Glimt, meaning a win on Thursday could prove to be crucial.
PSV go into the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Heerenveen at the weekend, while Zurich drew 0-0 against Winterthur.
Team News
PSV is in the middle of an injury crisis with Yorbe Vertessen and Ismael Saibari joining Luuk de Jong, Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior and Olivier Boscagli on the treatment table.
Guus Til and Anwar El Ghazi could come into the starting eleven.
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez, Mwene, Max, Obispo, Teze, Sangare, Veerman, Til, Simons, Gakpo, El Ghazi
Ilan Sauter is out for FC Zurich, along with Becir Omeragic and Miguel Reichmuth.
Possible Zurich line-up: Kostadinovic; Mets, Katic, Kamberi; Selnaes, Guerrero, Dzemaili, Krasniqi, Boranijasevic; Aiyegun, Marchesano
A must win tie for PSV
This is a game that PSV simply have to win if they are to make the next round as much tougher ties lie ahead.
PSV have injuries but they have a big enough squad to deal with those and Cody Gakpo is in excellent form.
The 5-1 win last week proved there was a difference in class between the two sides and PSV should be too good again. A win will give them a boost ahead of the clashes with Arsenal that could seal who wins the group.